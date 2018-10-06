'Star Trek: Discovery' season two premieres January 17th

After months upon months of teasing and production challenges, CBS is finally ready to set the stage for Star Trek: Discovery's second season. The network has announced that the 13-episode next chapter of its signature All Access show will premiere on January 17th, 2019. Accordingly, CBS has also debuted a trailer (below) that gives a glimpse as to how the storyline will continue -- including a first glimpse of Spock.
The promo clip is unsurprisingly cryptic, but revolves around seven mysterious signals across the galaxy as well as a vision of a "red angel" that both Spock and Michael Burnham have shared. Naturally, not everything is as it seems, and the stakes are as high as ever. To us, the larger question isn't so much about plot points and more about whether or not Discovery's next season will satisfiy sci-fi fans looking for an exploration of themes and ideas. Some were convinced Discovery season one had lost the spirit of the franchise, even if the production quality was top notch.