'Star Trek: Discovery' season two premieres January 17th

The promo clip is unsurprisingly cryptic, but revolves around seven mysterious signals across the galaxy as well as a vision of a "red angel" that both Spock and Michael Burnham have shared. Naturally, not everything is as it seems, and the stakes are as high as ever. To us, the larger question isn't so much about plot points and more about whether or not Discovery's next season will satisfiy sci-fi fans looking for an exploration of themes and ideas. Some were convinced Discovery season one had lost the spirit of the franchise, even if the production quality was top notch.