Voyager 2 probe may be on the edge of interstellar space

The mission team warned that Voyager 2 is both in a different location and on a different trajectory, so it won't necessarily exit on a similar time frame. The boundaries of the heliosphere itself change over the course of the Sun's 11-year cycle, for that matter. While something unusual is clearly afoot, it could take months longer to kiss the Sun goodbye.

That departure will still represent a major milestone whenever it happens. It'll be just the second human-built object to have entered interstellar space. Given that any future beyond-the-Solar-System missions may not take place for a long time, you'll probably want to savor this moment while it lasts -- you might not get another chance to see humanity tiptoe into the cosmos.