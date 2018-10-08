What's on TV: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,' 'Titans' and 'Charmed'

This week we're waiting for (newly enhanced with a battle royale "Blackout" mode) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to hit consoles. On TV Better Call Saul wraps up its season tonight, while Netflix premieres a full season of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat that's based on a bestselling cooking book. Also on streaming, the DC Universe service presents its first episode of Titans, while movie fans can check out The Rock in Skyscraper. Finally, for sports fans, ESPN presents a couple episodes from its Basketball: A Love Story oral history series. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (VOD)
- Skyscraper (3D, 4K)
- The Evil Dead (4K)
- Hook (4K)
- Hotel Artemis (4K)
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (4K)
- Eighth Grade
- House on Haunted Hill (Collector's Edition)
- WWE 2K19 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Guacemelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Switch)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One X, PS4, PC - 10/12)
- Space Hulk: Tactics (Xbox One, PS4)
- Warface (Xbox One)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Goosebumps: The Game (Switch)
- Chronus Arc (Xbox One, PS4)
- Deployment (Xbox One, PS4)
- Disgaea 1 Complete (PS4)
- Child of Light: Ultimate Edition (Switch - 10/11)
- Chasm (Switch - 10/11)
- The Swindle (Switch - 10/11)
Monday
- RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee, HBO, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- Washington/Saints, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Better Call Saul (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Getting Naked: A Burlesque Story, Starz, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- American Greed, CNBC, 10 PM
- Lodge 49 (season finale), AMC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Basketball: A Love Story (series premiere), ESPN, 7 PM
- The Flash (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- 2018 American Music Awards, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- Black Lightning (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Sorry for Your Loss (season finale), Facebook, 9 PM
- Student Athlete, HBO, 10 PM
- Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Carter (season finale), WGN, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- The Purge, USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Mr. Inbetween (season finale), FX, 11:32 PM
Wednesday
- 22 July, Netflix, 3 AM
- Pacto de Sangue, Netflix, 3 AM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- All American (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
Thursday
- One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Supernatural (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Eagles/Giants, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- How Far is Tattoo Far? (series premiere), MTV, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Friday
- Titans (series premiere), DC Universe, 3 AM
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fightworld (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Haunting of Hill House (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?, Netflix, 3 AM
- Apostle, Netflix, 3 AM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil, Netflix, 3 AM
- Light As A Feather (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- The Romanoffs (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Rise of Phoenixes, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Edgar Rice Burroughs'Tarzan & Jane (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Kindergarten Teacher, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Football Life: Brian Dawkins, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- Contender, Epix, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- ELeague: CS: Go Premiere 2018, TBS, 11 PM
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Ryan O'Flanagan / Chris Garcia, CC, 11 PM
- Pod Save America (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM
- Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Cucuy: The Boogieman, Syfy, 7 PM
- Karma, Syfy, 9 PM
- Wisconsin/Michigan college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Seth Meyers / Paul Simon, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Supergirl (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Terror in the Woods, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- The Warriors of Liberty City, Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- Chiefs/Patriots, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Charmed (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- America to Me, Starz, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- Unsung Hollywood: Ray J, TVOne, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- Rel, Fox, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Camping (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- The Alec Baldwin Show (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]