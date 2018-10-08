What's on TV: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,' 'Titans' and 'Charmed'

This week we're waiting for (newly enhanced with a battle royale "Blackout" mode) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to hit consoles. On TV Better Call Saul wraps up its season tonight, while Netflix premieres a full season of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat that's based on a bestselling cooking book. Also on streaming, the DC Universe service presents its first episode of Titans, while movie fans can check out The Rock in Skyscraper. Finally, for sports fans, ESPN presents a couple episodes from its Basketball: A Love Story oral history series. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).