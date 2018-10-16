Hot Wheels' real-life 'Rocket League' RC cars land November 1st

Fans that do pick up the Rocket League RC Rivals Set will be granted with in-game codes for exclusive content. These include a Hot Wheels goal explosion, decals, and an awesome a miniaturized RC Rivals Set car topper. Considering that the rarest Rocket League items are highly coveted, anyone with the RC Rivals Set add-ons will instantly get flooded with "trade?" prompts.

Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals will hit stores on November 1st for $179.99.