Apple is holding its iPad and Mac event on October 30th

Those rumors of Apple holding a second fall event were true. The company has announced plans for a special event on October 30th, and not at Apple Park -- this time, it's at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. The teaser is cryptic apart from stating that "there's more in the making," but there are a few good ideas as to what to expect. While the stars of the show will likely be new iPad Pros that borrow the near bezel-free design of newer iPhones (the handwriting may be a clue), there are also rumors of a spiritual sequel to the MacBook Air, an overdue Mac mini update, new AirPods and more. One thing's for sure: we'll be there to give you the full scoop.