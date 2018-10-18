Apple's TV app gets live and on-demand shows with PS Vue integration

The new support runs through Apple's TV guide-like aggregator that brings in videos from different providers into a single, unified platform. Users will just have to log in to their Vue account and Apple will start pulling in shows, including on-demand programming from cable channels and live sports from national and regional networks. All of that content will show up throughout the TV app including Watch Now, which highlights on-demand offerings, and Up Next, which shows programs you already started watching and lets you pick up where you left off.

With support for PS Vue, the TV app gets a lot more interesting for cord cutters. Previously, the app only supported apps from individual content providers. So if you wanted to watch programming from networks like CBS and AMC, you'd have to download each individual app, sign in (either with your password for the single service or with your cable TV credentials), and let Apple pull the content from each service. With PS Vue, the TV app finally supports a live streaming bundle provider. Seeing as Sony has been significantly expanding Vue's offerings in recent months (with a price bump to match), there should be plenty of programs to watch