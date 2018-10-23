Dyson will build its electric cars in Singapore

Dyson will build a two-storey factory in Singapore to assemble its lineup of highly anticipated electric cars. In a letter to company employees, chief executive Jim Rowan said construction would start in December and be completed sometime in 2020. The nation was selected, he explained, because of its "significant advanced manufacturing expertise," supply chain benefits, and the workforce that Dyson already has in place. Eleven years ago, the company created a small engineering team to develop electric motors in the area. "We now employ 1,100 people and have made over 50 million high-speed Dyson digital motors in Singapore," Rowan said.
Dyson's electric car is shrouded in mystery. Back in 2016, documents spotted by The Guardian revealed that the company had received substantial funding from the UK government. Dyson confirmed its ambition to build an electric car in September last year, with an expected launch date of 2020. That timeframe has since slipped, though the company appears to be making progress. It's assembled a 400-person team and set up a research facility at Hullavington Airfield in the UK. Two months ago, the company also revealed plans for a 10-mile test track that will be used, presumably, to test the first car and its eventual siblings.