'Red Dead Redemption 2' launch comes with an update and an app

Also, while you're waiting for that to install, grab a nearby Android or iOS device and check to see if the game's companion app is available. Similar to the iFruit app that launched along with GTA V, Rockstar has developed a Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App that connects to your game and updates in real-time. It has a map that will allow you to pan around and set waypoints to visit in the game, as well as keep track of your character's info and stats. According to the team, it has enough interaction that using it could allow a player to disable the in-game HUD entirely. The app is already live in Apple's App Store for iOS, and should be available soon on Android also.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion connects directly with your PlayStation®4 and Xbox One® as you play to deliver a real-time interactive map with pan and zoom functions, helping your exploration and discovery throughout the expansive open-world. The Companion also delivers your in-game Journal, the full game manual, an optional comprehensive strategy guide and more.



REAL-TIME MAP TRACKING

Track your position, set waypoints, find the nearest General Store, hide from the law, hunt your enemies and more with a full screen, real-time view of the in-game map connected directly to your game experience. Use pan and zoom functions to explore, easily spot Gang Members, Wanted Areas, and key locations. As you progress you'll unlock important points of interest to easily locate Gunsmiths, Hotels, Camp, Saloons, Post Offices, Fences, Doctors, Tailors, Stables, and much more.

Get a more immersive gameplay experience by turning off additional elements from your main gameplay screen such as the mini-map, player attributes and cash balance, and having them displayed exclusively in-app.

JOURNAL

Arthur Morgan keeps a detailed journal of his experiences. When connected to the game you'll be able to examine these entries and illustrations firsthand as new pages appear in the Journal.

THE COMPLETE OFFICIAL DIGITAL GUIDE

Your essential compendium for the deepest and most detailed Rockstar world yet, the Red Dead Redemption 2 Complete Official Guide by Piggyback® is packed with information about every aspect of Rockstar Games' epic tale of outlaw life in America's unforgiving heartland. This digital version, unlocked via a onetime in-app purchase, contains every page of the physical Standard Edition guide in beautiful high resolution along with interactive menus to make finding information quick and easy.

GAME MANUAL

The official manual for Red Dead Redemption 2 detailing general game controls and everything from player attributes to combat, fishing, hunting, horse bonding, activities and more.