Intel's stunt drones will join the Rockettes at Radio City

Intel says that it'll be the first large-scale indoor theatrical drone performance, with the craft choreographed to dance with the Rockettes. The tech will be used to create holiday-themed shadows for the show's big finale, entitled Christmas Lights. And, rather than a one-off, this is Intel's first crack at making drones work for a long-running production, since there'll be 200 performances of the event.

If you're looking forward to seeing aerialists and Rockettes dancing with drones, then you'll have to get yourself to Radio City. Tickets start at $45 and the show runs from November 9th 2018 through to January 1st, 2019.