'Twin Mirror' gameplay trailer enters DontNod's episodic mind palace

Beyond his wise-cracking second-self, Sam is dealing with a potential murder, events of which he can't remember. Together with his doppelganger, Sam must uncover the mystery behind why his shirt is covered in someone else's blood. The first episode of Twin Mirror, Lost on Arrival, will land sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

The team will be working on this alongside Life is Strange 2, which launched with its first episode in September. Unfortunately, a release date for episode two has not been set.