'Twin Mirror' gameplay trailer enters DontNod's episodic mind palace

Fight Club meets Memento in Dontnod Entertainment's (Life is Strange, Vampyr, Remember Me) gameplay reveal for the episodic game Twin Mirror. In this game, players play as Sam, a man returning to his West Virginia hometown to attend his best friend's funeral. But his alter ego, a snarkier more annoying version of himself, will be following him throughout.
Beyond his wise-cracking second-self, Sam is dealing with a potential murder, events of which he can't remember. Together with his doppelganger, Sam must uncover the mystery behind why his shirt is covered in someone else's blood. The first episode of Twin Mirror, Lost on Arrival, will land sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.
The team will be working on this alongside Life is Strange 2, which launched with its first episode in September. Unfortunately, a release date for episode two has not been set.