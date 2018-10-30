Watch Apple's iPad and Mac event live at 10AM ET!

Apple's hosting another event today, this time in Brooklyn, New York. The company teased the event earlier this month with a slew of artsy-looking Apple logos and the tagline "There's more in the making," and thanks to plenty of rumors, we have a good idea of what to expect. We're likely to see a new, nearly bezel-less iPad Pro with Face ID, and maybe an updated iPad mini. Also expected to be on the docket, is a new MacBook to replace Apple's MacBook Air and possibly some updated iMacs and AirPods, too.
You can catch a livestream of the event here and Apple recommends watching either through Safari or Microsoft Edge. You can also stream it to your Apple TV. And of course, we'll have a liveblog for you to follow along with as well.
