Facebook is still growing at a slow but steady pace

More importantly, perhaps, the company said more than 2.6 billion people are now using Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger, aka its "Family" of apps, every month. That figure shows you just how powerful Facebook is, in case you had any doubt. Meanwhile, daily active users on Facebook jumped to 1.49 million during the latest quarter, an increase of 9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

One of the concerns for Facebook during Q2 2018 was its user growth numbers, which seemed to be slowing down, but it's not as if the company is on a complete downward spiral. In Q1 2018, for example, it reported 2.20 billion monthly active users and that's now 2.27 billion as of September 30th, 2018. That's 70 million new monthly active users in less than a year. Still, Facebook (and Wall Street) probably wish those figures were growing at a faster pace.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, said in a press release. "We're building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well."

We'll be tuning into Facebook's conference call at 5PM ET, so stay tuned for any updates that may come from it.