Apple's new Mac mini is all about increased power

Yes, it's actually happening: Apple is releasing a new Mac mini after four years of leaving the tiny desktop virtually untouched. The new design is familiar on the surface, outside of its space gray finish, but boasts a huge performance upgrade with a minimum four-core 8th-generation Intel desktop processor (with an option for six cores), up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. It's up to five times faster in raw computing power, with 60 percent faster graphics. And it doesn't skimp on connectivity. You'll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, audio and Ethernet (including a 10Gbps option).
All that power will come at a cost, mind you. The starter system with a 3.6GHz Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive will cost $799 (£799) when it ships on November 7th, making it the most expensive Mac mini to date. A configuration with a 3GHz, six-core i5 and a 256GB SSD costs $1,099 (£1,099). When the rumors said Apple was making a more pro-oriented Mac mini, they weren't kidding. It's a much more powerful system, but you're also paying for the privilege.
