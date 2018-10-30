Netflix is getting a documentary series about dogs

"Dogs is an emotional palate cleanse. Watching the show offers a salve for the spirit and reminds us of the redemptive power of love," says co-creator Amy Berg. Sometimes you need a welcome distraction from the political news cycle.

In that sense, the show is a safe commercial bet for Netflix amid the volatility of big-budget Originals -- some of which have paid off (Stranger Things) and others that haven't (Marvel's Luke Cage and Iron Fist, both of which were recently culled).

We know that vet shows and wildlife rescue shows are a big draw on TV, where they draw audiences in their millions. (There are even entire channels devoted to animals, including Nat Geo Wild and Animal Planet). They also bring some much-needed joy to Netflix's library of horror, drama, and political programmes. The streaming giant's dark bent even saw it turn Sabrina the Teenage Witch into a moody Riverdale wannabe, with a muted Salem the cat.

Dogs will get its Netflix debut on November 16th. To give you a taster, the first episode traces the relationship between an 11-year-old girl who suffers from traumatic seizures and her certified therapy dog, Rory. While the second episode follows a Syrian man who risks life and death to bring his dog across the border to Lebanon. Check out the trailer below.