Apple reportedly expands the list of ‘vintage’ products it will repair

MacRumors reports that the repair program will only be available for a limited time. The pilot will apply to iMacs until January 1st, 2019. The mid 2012 MacBook Air will be eligible until August 31st, 2020. The iPhone 5 (CDMA) will continue to be serviced through October 31st, 2020. The iPhone 4s and 15-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2012 can be repaired through November 30th, 2020. Support for the iPhone 5 (GSM), MacBook Pros with Retina displays, and mid-2012 Mac Pro will extend through December 30, 2020.

Most of those products were on the verge of lapsing into vintage status, if they haven't already. Apple defines as any device discontinued more than five years ago as vintage and more than seven years ago as obsolete. Once Apple hits a device with one of those classifications, the company typically discontinues all hardware service for it. The Repair Vintage Apple Products Pilot, which Apple initially launched earlier this year for its mid-2011 iMac models, extends service to devices that fall under the vintage tag.

Even with the program, Apple isn't guaranteeing that it'll fix your busted devices -- the company will only repair vintage products when the necessary parts are available. But it at least gives you a shot to squeeze a few more years out of your iPhone or Mac, and it sure beats trying to do it yourself. The program will apply at all Apple stores and authorized service providers.