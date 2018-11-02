Hulu Live TV launches Spanish-language and lifestyle add-ons

Hulu CEO Randy Freer revealed in October that the company is thinking of overhauling its Live TV strategy. While the streaming platform hasn't completely revamped Live TV yet, it's offering its customers something new: add-ons that bundle a handful of channels together. The Español add-on will give you round-the-clock access to Spanish-language news and sports channels, including ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Español and History Channel En Español. It will set you back $5 a month on top of the Hulu with Live TV service itself.
The entertainment add-on, on the other hand, focuses on movies, cooking and lifestyle content, including CNBC World, DIY Network and the Cooking Channel. It also includes FYI and Lifetime Movies, which were previously part of the main package. According to TechCrunch, the service broke the bad news to subscribers in an email, giving them free access to the entertainment package for a month in an attempt to make up for it. If they choose to renew their add-on subscription after the trial expires on November 30th, it'll cost them (and everyone else who decides to get the extra entertainment pack) $8 a month.
A Hulu spokesperson told TC:
"This is just another way we are providing viewers with more choice and options in creating their own personal, complete TV experience, all in one place. With these new Español and Entertainment package add-ons -- and the addition of the STARZ premium add-on last week -- we're giving Hulu with Live TV subscribers easy access to even more of the content they love."