Amazon releases Alexa app for Windows 10

If you have a compatible computer, you'll be able to use Alexa hands-free. For everyone else, it's a matter of clicking a button or hitting a keyboard shortcut to activate the voice assistant. As ever, you can use Alexa to control music and your smart home devices, find out the weather forecast, check your calendar and carry out most tasks for which you'd call on the voice assistant.

However, the app's functions are limited for now -- you can't use it to operate Spotify or Pandora, and it can't handle video or calls. PC-specific features should arrive early next year, though.

The app follows a preview integration between Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana assistant, which let Alexa users tap into Office features, for instance. Microsoft has also enabled Alexa support for Xbox One.