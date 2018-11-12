PlayStation Black Friday sale includes $200 'Spider-Man' PS4 bundle

You'll also find key PlayStation VR bundles on sale for $200, such as an Astro Bot/Moss pack. Other discounts include certain DualShock controllers selling for $40, an immediate deal on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and unspecified break on PlayStation Plus one-year memberships between November 16th and 27th.

Notably, Sony hasn't mentioned a sale on the PS4 Pro like you could sometimes find in 2017. For now, at least, the company doesn't appear to be worried by the Xbox One X dropping to $400. It's not certain why, but the Red Dead Redemption II bundle likely helps. Sony might not be in a rush if it believes the PS4 Pro just needed an enticing pack-in game to fend of the competition.