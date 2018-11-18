'Rainbow Six: Siege' ends year 3 with a new Morocco map

Both characters have direct counters, Ubisoft said -- you will, however, have to adapt your gameplay style to fend them off.

Wind Bastion will be available on the Windows-only Siege test server on November 19th. When it's ready for public consumption, you'll need a Year 3 Pass to get first crack -- everyone else will get their turn a week later. While it's not the most dramatic update, it's a significant ending for a milestone year.