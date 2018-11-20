Black Friday 2018 deals we're already seeing

Street price: $200; deal price: $140

This $140 deal with included Echo Dot (valued around $35) makes for a far better value than the $150 sales we usually see on the Ring Video Doorbell itself.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the top pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell camera. Jon Chase and Stacey Higginbotham write, "The Ring Video Doorbell 2 performs like a cross between a modestly aggressive guard dog and a trusty digital butler. In addition to notifying you—audibly and via smartphone—of activity, it records all motion events to the cloud, letting you view those recordings (as well as live video) on your phone or computer any time. It's also compatible with a good number of smart-home devices, platforms, and monitored security systems, as well as Ring's own growing ecosystem of security products."

Street price: $220; deal price: $130

Matching a recent sale we saw from Amazon, this is a notable discount if you're in the market for a big bundle of Tiles, with the included Echo Dot sweetening the deal.

The Tile Mate is the runner-up in our guide to the best bluetooth tracker. Nick Guy writes, "The Tile Mate is the least expensive way to get into the Tile ecosystem, and it works well if you have the right expectations. It offers the same features as the Pro, but its range is shorter and its alarm isn't as loud. In our tests, the Mate lost its connection to the phone at a little more than half the distance of the more powerful Pro model (98 feet on average, compared with 184 feet), and didn't reconnect until it was about 48 feet away, which is far closer than the 100-plus feet of the Pro. We did find the the Mate to be more consistent though, with a smaller variation in the distances before it disconnected and reconnected."

Street price: $200; deal price: $136

Make sure to use the code CMDAYN2P, which drops this down to match the previous low price.

The Vantrue OnDash N2 Pro is an also great pick in our guide to the best dash cam. Molly K. McLaughlin and Eric Adams write, "The Vantrue OnDash N2 Pro has two cameras in a single package: one to capture what's ahead, and the other to record what's going on inside the car. This is the camera to use if you're a taxi driver or other ride-for-hire driver who needs to monitor passengers, or if you drive a shuttle bus or other corporate vehicle. The small unit has a 1.5-inch display and attaches to the windshield with a suction mount. You can rotate both cameras vertically to get the angle you desire, but the mount doesn't have an adjustable arm, so in our tests we needed a try or two to get the right placement."

Street price: $260; deal price: $200

A rare sale and the best price we've seen on this pick.

The SwagTron T1 is the top pick our guidewhich hoverboard you should get. Nick Guy writes, "Based on our testing, we found the SwagTron T1 to be the best hoverboard for most people, from an admittedly small pool of competitors. It's an affordable UL-certified model that's widely available and from a reputable vendor, and thus takes our top spot. First and foremost, the UL certification means it's as safe as these things get. It's also easy to ride."

Street price: $700; deal price: $520

A big drop from street price and a new low for all colors, this model comes unlocked with a US warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a runner-up pick in our guide to the best android phones. Ryan Whitwam writes, "The Samsung Galaxy S9 and its larger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S9+, have some features that the Pixel 3 phones don't, such as a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Plus, they're available for purchase through any carrier. These phones have the latest curved OLED screens from Samsung—the best we've ever seen on a phone—and the bezel surrounding the screen is tiny. The Galaxy S9's camera has an adjustable aperture, so it can take brighter low-light shots while also getting sharper photos in brighter light, though we still like the Pixel 3's camera more overall."

Street price: $40; deal price: $30

Sales on this scale have dried up in recent months, so while this is $1 more than the best price we've seen, it's a worthwhile drop below recent pricing.

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is the top pick in our guide to smart scales. Shannon Palus and Melanie Pinola write, "If you want smart-scale features without spending a lot of money, the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is easy to use and less than half the price of other smart scales we considered. We found the layout of the app easier to use than those of our other favorite smart scales, especially if you aren't focused on losing weight. This scale can measure weights between 11 and 397 pounds and is accurate to four-tenths of a pound, and it comes with a 15-month warranty, which is on the longer side."

Street price: $50; deal price: $39

Not the lowest price we've seen, but the lowest this year on a pick that we haven't seen for sale that often.

The LectroFan is the top pick in our guide to white noise machines. Courtney Schley writes, "Our testing showed that the LectroFan's random, nonrepeating white noise settings allowed it to mask intruding noises as well as or better than the other machines in the group. It's the second-smallest machine we tested, too, so you can pack it for travel in addition to using it at home. The LectroFan is also one of the easiest models to use, with a simple three-button interface to toggle among 10 random, nonrepeating white noise offerings and 30 volume settings in one of the widest volume ranges we found."

Street price: $800; deal price: $700

A substantial investment that'll give you a significant amount of coverage, this deal drops $50 below our previous low on this bundle.

The Netgear Arlo Pro 2 is an also great pick in our guide to outdoor security cameras. Rachel Cericola writes, "Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 is an easy-to-use outdoor Wi-Fi camera that's compact and can be used hardwired or completely wirelessly—the latter thanks to a removable, rechargeable battery that, based on our testing, should provide at least a couple of months of operation on a charge (depending on usage). It's also the only cord-free 1080p camera on our list that offers seven days of free cloud storage."

Street price: $72; deal price: $50

We've seen this price before but it's never gone lower, and the previous deal didn't stick around long.

The Logitech C922x webcam is an also great pick for streamers in our guide to webcams. Andrew Cunningham and Kimber Streams write, "The C920 is all most people will need for casual chats, video conferences, and even professional or semi-professional video recordings and streams, since it's a 1080p webcam with sharp image quality, good white balance and exposure settings, and fast autofocus. But for regularly streaming video for an audience on sites like YouTube or Twitch, we really like Logitech's C922x Pro Stream Webcam."

Street price: $170; deal price: $120

Matches the best price we've seen on these headphones. While they're likely to keep dropping through the holidays, this is a good price that's available now.

The Jabra Elite 65T headphones are the top pick in our guide to true wireless headphones. Lauren Dragan writes, "The Jabra Elite 65t is the first pair of true wireless earbuds we actually love using. These earbuds do everything that standard Bluetooth earbuds can, with the bonus of being completely cord-free. They're comfortable in the ears, they sound great, they're fantastic for phone calls, and they're seamless to use throughout the day."

Street price: $7; deal price: $5

While not that exciting of a savings, it's a nice discount on an essential accessory for your home entertainment purchases.

The Monoprice Certified Premium High Speed HDMI Cable is an also great pick in our guide to cheap, great HDMI cables. Lauren Dragan writes, "The Monoprice Certified Premium High Speed HDMI Cable performs just as well as the AmazonBasics cable, but is a little more expensive when you include shipping. It too is rated (and as we tested, passes) the 18 Gbps required for 4K HDR. If you need very long or short cables to make your setup work, they come in more lengths and thicknesses than Amazon's cables, and they also come with a lifetime warranty."

