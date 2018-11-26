The best Cyber Monday deals 2018: The evening edition

Street price: $215; deal price: $170

A new low price, but the 2nd generation model is now out (driving drops on this version).

The Marshall Stanmore is the top pick in our guide to the best home bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth writes, "Unlike so many other wireless speakers, it has a full, natural, and satisfying sound, no matter the volume level or the type of music you play. It can fill a large living room with sound, and it includes bass and treble controls for people who want to personalize the sound. It has a large wireless range, so you don't need to leave your phone next to it, and two additional inputs allow you to connect other music sources."

Street price: $100; deal price: $85

While not quite matching our low this year, we haven't seen a sale on this in over six months.

The AmazonBasics Single Monitor Display Mountain Arm is the top pick in our guide to the best monitor arms. Anna Perling writes, "This is the monitor arm we recommend for most people because it's the most adjustable, the easiest to set up, and the sturdiest arm for the price. The AmazonBasics is one of the most agile monitor arms we found, with more vertical range than most of the models we considered. With 13 inches of height adjustment, the AmazonBasics will help most people find the proper ergonomic position for their monitor."

Street price: $800; deal price: $520

This price is already significantly lower than S9 prices prior to the Black Friday period, but once you add in the Echo devices, it may be the best price on a current flagship device that we've ever seen.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is recommended in our guide to the best Android Phones. Ryan Whitwam writes, "If you want a brighter display or features such as a microSD card slot or a headphone jack, or if you prefer to purchase through a carrier other than Verizon, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is your best bet. Samsung's latest phones do most things nearly as well as Google's Pixel 3.The S9's main camera is almost as good as the Pixel 3's, and the S9+ adds a second rear camera for 2x zoom shots." We also recommend the Echo Spot and Echo, which we discuss in our guide to Amazon's Alexa devices.

Street price: $2,800; deal price: $2,400

Beating a recent deal we featured by $100, this is a notable discount on a MacBook with some great specs.

The Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15-inch, 2018) is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best MacBooks. Andrew Cunningham writes, "Its six-core Intel Core processors can give it a speed boost of about 30 percent over the 13-inch Pro when rendering video or compiling code. t's also the only MacBook that can use up to 32 GB of memory, and the only one that can use two 5K external displays instead of just one. Its 15-inch Retina display is the biggest and highest-resolution that you can get in a Mac laptop.

Street price: $600; deal price: $500

Matches the best price we've seen on this upcoming top pick for best receiver

The Yamaha RX-V685 is an upcoming top pick in our soon-to-be-updated guide to the best AV receiver. Chris Heinonen writes, "If you want to set up a home theater system with full surround sound, this is the AV receiver to get. It has great sound quality and accurate room correction, it supports streaming audio from a wide variety of sources, and it has five HDMI inputs that are compatible with all current HDR standards. It also supports wireless surround speakers, includes an app for easier setup, and has future support for AirPlay 2 and eARC."

Street price: $170; deal price: $140

This is a great deal, and a new low price when you use the code EMCEERV42.

The WD My Book 8 TB is recommended in our guide to the best external desktop hard drive. AUTHOR writes, "If you want more space—say, you have a ton of large photos or videos or an existing media library and need room to expand in the future—Western Digital's 8 TB My Book is the best option. It has a low, 6 percent reported failure rate (judging from Amazon reviews), and it performed the best of the three 8 TB options we tested. It's also less expensive than the other 8 TB drives we tested, and it has the longest warranty."

Street price: $190; deal price: $160

Though we recently posted a slightly cheaper deal on these, it was only available in one color. This sale includes all colors.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t is the top pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan writes, "This pair has everything we want in a set of workout headphones and then some. The earbuds are comfortable, they stay put during even the most high-impact moves, they're very sweat resistant, they have easy-to-use controls, they sound great, and they offer a battery life long enough for even marathon exercise sessions. Even better, they sound clear on phone calls, charge quickly, and come with an impressive two-year warranty against sweat and dust."

Street price: $1,697; deal price: $1,397

The price for this product dropped last month but even so, this additional drop makes for a new low.

The Nikon D750 is featured in our guide to the best Nikon DSLR camera. Amadou Diallo and Phil Ryan write, "Thanks to its ability to capture beautiful, sharp images with low noise even in very dim lighting, fast autofocus (AF) that does a great job of tracking moving subjects, and body design that is comfortable to hold and use, the D750 makes a perfect choice for your first full-frame Nikon camera. Although Nikon's D610 costs less, we think that the D750 model's better AF, metering, and tilting LCD are worth paying a little more."

Street price: $175; deal price: $110

While we saw some great sales on these headphones last year, none were within $20 of this sale.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 is the wired version of the top pick in our guide to the best noise cancelling headphones. Geoffrey Morrison writes, "The QuietComfort 35 Series II are a fantastic noise cancelling Bluetooth headphone. They drop the highest amount of noise for their type, sound decent, fold small, are comfortable, and offer about the same noise cancelling as their wired counterparts, QC25. In our subjective testing over the last few years, the QC25 and 35 always came out on top. While there are headphones that sound better, none offer as much reduction in the noise of the world around you, and isn't that the point? Being light and easy to wear is crucial too, and these are both as well."

Street price: $170; deal price: $130

One of the better deals we've seen on the budget pick for the best action camera.

The GoPro Hero is the budget pick in our guide to the best action camera. Ben Keough and Daniel Varghese write, "The GoPro Hero has all of the advantages that make GoPro action cameras so easy to use—the excellent touchscreen interface, built-in waterproofing, compatibility with a plethora of well-constructed accessories—but without the speedy processor that unlocks higher-resolution capabilities and more powerful digital image processing on the GoPro Hero6 Black. In fact, because of its modest processor, the GoPro Hero doesn't have the ability to record in 4K video at all. We think this compromise is worth it for the improved usability, especially if you're planning to pick up your action camera to use only on the occasional beach trip."

Street price: $100; deal price: $60

The best price we've ever seen on this pick, which are the top pick in our guide to the best kids headphones. This deal is only available on the white model.

The Puro BT2200 are the top pick in our guide to the best kids headphones. Lauren Dragan and Brent Butterworth write, "Of the 30 headphones we tested, the Puro BT2200 was the only model that all of our kid testers, little and big, agreed on. A model's ability to fit and appeal to a wide variety of ages and head sizes is key if you want headphones that will grow with your child over a few years or if one pair is to be shared among siblings."

Street price: $200; deal price: $136

While we've seen slightly lower prices on the non-gaming variant, this is the best price we've seen on this model.

The Nvidia Shield is an also great pick in our guide to the best media streaming devices. Chris Heinonen writes, "If your top priority is playing content from your personal media library, the powerful Nvidia Shield TV offers the best local file support. Its Android TV OS supports all the most popular apps, but more important, it can play content from hard drives and flash drives either locally (via USB) or over a network using apps like VLC or from a Plex server. Roku can also play files off of a Plex server, but the Shield is actually capable of running its own server."

Street price: $970; deal price: $800

This Best Buy variant of our budget pick is also at a new low.

The TCL 65R615 is the budget pick in our guide to the best LCD/LED TV. Chris Heinonen writes, "The TCL 6-Series offers a far superior smart-TV system and interface than the competition, and it has very good image quality—just not quite up to the level of the Vizio. TCL's Roku interface is our favorite on any TV you can get today, thanks to its ease of use, excellent app selection, and frequent updates. The 6-Series pairs this with full-array local dimming, wide color gamut support, and great HDR, all for a low asking price."

Street price: $46; deal price: $34

The best price we've seen on individual bulbs, which almost never drop below $40 a bulb.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 is the top pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser writes, "The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs are the best all-around smart bulbs you can buy. The Hue bulbs do everything their competitors do, but their wider product and app ecosystem allows for more flexibility and creativity than any other smart bulb. The third-generation Hue produces richer colors than the previous model, so reds will be a truer red, not just a deep pink. This means they've caught up with LIFX in terms of color accuracy, making them an even clearer choice."

Street price: $90; deal price: $68

We recently featured this at $80, but this new drop to $68 makes it much more affordable. Since you won't be paying a modem rental fee, it'll pay itself off quickly.

The Netgear CM600 Cable Modem is the top pick in our guide to the best cable modem. Joel Santo Domingo and Thorin Klosowski write, "The CM600 is reliable, supports the fastest Internet speeds available to the vast majority of Americans, and it's compatible with just about every non-gigabit plan from every cable Internet service provider in the US—including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (formerly Time Warner, Charter, and Bright House), Cox, Suddenlink, Cable One, and WOW—which gives you the flexibility to switch providers if you move or switch ISPs."

Street price: $490; deal price: $345

Amazon dropped the price lower by $50 than the previous Walmart sale.

The Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best cordless stick vacuum. Liam McCabe and Michelle Ma write, "The Dyson V8 Absolute is the best cordless vacuum overall, but—wow!—is it expensive. It's essentially the same vacuum as the V7, with extra attachments, slightly stronger suction on the Max mode, and a longer battery life. If you have a bigger home, or want to eke out better cleaning performance, you might prefer to upgrade to this model if you're not too concerned about the price."

Street price: $230; deal price: $152

New low, $152 in cart

The Nest Hello is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell. Jon Chase and Stacey Higginbotham write, "The Nest Hello has 24/7 video recording, sophisticated facial recognition, and customizable motion detection, all of which are major upgrades from the capabilities of the other doorbell cameras we tested, making the Hello a better option if security is your primary concern."

Street price: $29; deal price: $23

Use the code CM20 to drop this extremely handy USB battery down to previous lows, which are usually only available a couple times a year.

The TravelCard Charger is the top pick in our guide to the best usb power banks and battery packs. Mark Smirniotis writes, "If you need the absolute smallest battery to keep your phone going through the end of the day when you can't get to an outlet, the TravelCard Charger is the most convenient and reliable option. A little longer and wider than a credit card, and roughly three times as thick, the TravelCard stands out from other small batteries because it has two integrated cables: one with a standard USB-A plug to recharge the battery itself, and one with either a Micro-USB or Lightning-connector plug (depending on which TravelCard version you buy) to charge your device."

Street price: $50; deal price: $85

A fantastic bundle price on our top mic, with a relatively recent game.

The Blue Yeti is the top pick in our guide to the best usb microphone. Kevin Purdy and Lauren Dragan write, "If you want to plug a microphone into your computer or iPad and quickly sound clear and engaging whether recorded or live, we recommend the Yeti by Blue. It provided the most reliably well-rounded, natural sound out of all the mics we tested―whether on Windows or Mac, or whether recording happened in professional studios or in a small square office. It was often the highest-rated in our three different tests, and when it wasn't, it still ranked among the best."

Street price: $165; deal price: $135

The best price we've seen on our new pick.

The Netgear Nighthawk R7000P is the top pick in our guide to the best wi-fi router. Jim Salter and Joel Santo Domingo write, "It has good range and speed plus working-out-of-the-box band steering, so you don't need to juggle multiple network names. Although it doesn't offer the absolute best performance for individual devices at either short or long range, it does have the best mix, among all the routers we tested, of good range, high throughput, useful features, and easy setup."

Street price: $160; deal price: $100

The first deal we've seen on this pick, and a large $60 drop below street price.

The Blue Yeti is an also great pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Dennis Burger writes, "Two things made it a real standout as compared with all other wireless gaming headsets we've tested. Firstly, it just sounds fantastic. While it doesn't play very loudly—a criticism that applies to virtually all wireless headsets—its audio is well balanced and clear, and it delivers a nice mix of detail, positioning, and impact. And even when cranked to full volume, which we had to do to really immerse ourselves in Battlefront 2, it never distorts."

Street price: $800; deal price: $700

We've only seen one worthwhile sale previously on this pick, and this Cyber Monday sale matches that rare $100 discount.

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops for college students. Justin Krajeski writes, "The Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA is the best laptop for most students heading to campus because it offers the best performance and features at an affordable price. The ZenBook 13 costs around $800 at the time of writing, has enough battery life to get you through a day of classes, is slim and light, and has a responsive trackpad. It also performs well enough for schoolwork while providing a nice screen and a variety of new and old ports."

Street price: $26; deal price: $20

The first notable sale we've seen on this pick.

The OK to Wake Alarm Clock & Night Light is one of our enlightening lighting picks in our guide to how we get our kids to sleep. Dan Frakes writes, "When our kids were toddlers, they each went through a phase during which "good morning" meant 5 a.m.—or earlier. Thankfully, long before they could tell time, they understood that until the OK to Wake clock glowed green, it was still nighttime, so they had to go back to sleep (or read, or otherwise keep themselves quietly occupied). And once that phase was mercifully outgrown, the OK to Wake converted to a traditional alarm clock. The clock—which pulls double duty as a night-light—is a little confusing to set up, but it was well worth that one-time effort for the extra hours of sleep it gave us."

