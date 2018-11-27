Hulu extends its 99-cents-per-month Black Friday offer

Most of the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals have evaporated, but Hulu's surprising offer for the weekend will be around for a few more hours. In a pitch to both new and returning customers, the streaming service is offering Hulu access for an entire year for 99 cents per month. It doesn't include access to the cord cutter-friendly live TV package and it does mean living with ad breaks, but you can dig through all of its streaming fare (time to binge King of the Hill and Futurama) for an entire year while spending just under $12.
That's a tough deal to beat even in the world of streaming, and maybe it's enough to make someone pick this service -- at least for a while -- over the award winning and content-stacked libraries pushed by Amazon Prime, Netflix and all the rest. One small catch is that if you canceled service within the last year it won't be available to you, but otherwise it's wide open. The deal was supposed to go away at midnight last night, but after an apparent glitch prevented sign-ups for a few hours, the offer will be available through 1 PM ET on Tuesday.
Hulu:
Offer valid for new subscribers and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 12 months) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Limited Commercials plan or any other promotional offers or pricing.
RESOLVED: The issue impacting sign ups tonight has been resolved. To ensure you're able to sign up for our Black Friday promo, we've extended the offer through tomorrow. New & eligible returning subs have until 10AM PST to get Hulu for $.99/m for a year. https://t.co/uXEMBGfhGV— Hulu Support (@hulu_support) November 27, 2018