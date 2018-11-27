Moto G7 Play surfaces at the FCC with a display notch

In the Play variant, you could also expect a single rear camera, a front cam with flash, a sizeable 2,820mAh battery and expandable storage. There would be single- and dual-SIM editions as well, although this hardware doesn't support CDMA carriers like Sprint or Verizon. It's not certain what other G7 models would offer, but the G6 series gave you the option of dual cameras.

At this point, the only major mystery is availability. Lenovo trotted out the Moto G6 line this April, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a release in a similar time frame. Mind you, it's odd to see such a complete FCC listing this soon. We wouldn't rule out an earlier debut if the circumstances allow.