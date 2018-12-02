Show More Results
Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
Microsoft cuts Xbox One prices by $50 in post-Black Friday sale

It's determined to fuel console sales all holiday long.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in AV
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft wants to keep its console sales buzzing now that its Black Friday sale is over. The tech giant is launching a "limited time" sale that cuts the price of any Xbox One bundle by $50, whether it's an Xbox One S with Battlefield V (now $250) or an Xbox One X with PUBG (now $450). It's not as good a deal as during the Black Friday frenzy, but it might help you decide on a gift if your recipient isn't picky about their gaming platform.

The company is also lopping $10 off the price of some wireless controllers and offering $50 off an Xbox Game Pass. As of December 9th, buying three months of Xbox Live Gold will get you a $10 credit toward the Microsoft Online Store.

There aren't equivalent Sony sales as we write this, but that also reflects the PlayStation maker's position -- it knows it's in the driver's seat at this point, and the PS4 Pro's $400 price still undercuts the Xbox One X. It's not in a rush to counter Microsoft's every move.

