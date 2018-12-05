The best gifts for console gamers

Games are a staple of any holiday season, and what better way to celebrate than by playing some of the biggest titles around? We've picked a string of great games in our holiday gift guide, including Spider-Man, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Forza Horizon 4. Of course, your loved ones will need a console to play said games on if they don't have one already, so you might want to give them an Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch or PS4.

We've also picked out some of the best accessories, including controllers, headsets and headphones. If you want to show the kids what gaming was like back in the day, you could give them a PlayStation Classic, which has 20 built-in PS1 games. When the festivities are over and your family members go their separate ways again, they might want to keep playing with others -- giving them Switch Online or Xbox Live Gold subscriptions will let them play their new games online.