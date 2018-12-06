The Epic Games Store is live

Four games are available right now on the Epic Games Store: Fortnite (of course), Ashen, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, and Hades. That last title is the new project from Supergiant Games, and it's available in early access exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

On top of new games, it's now confirmed that acclaimed PlayStation exclusive Journey is heading to PC via the Epic Games Store, published by Annapurna Interactive. The store is also offering a free game every two weeks throughout 2019, starting with Subnautica from December 14th to 27th. After that, it's Super Meat Boy from December 28th to January 10th.

The Epic Games Store has a revenue split of 88/12 -- giving developers who sell a game 88 percent of the cash it generates. Steam, meanwhile, has a revenue split of 70/30, the longtime industry standard. It recently updated that policy, though, offering better cuts for games that make more than $10 million. Still, that can't compete with a flat rate of nearly 90 percent.