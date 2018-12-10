Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary debuts January 18th

Get your exclusive first look at FYRE — a revealing new doc about the insanity and rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival: the greatest party that never happened. Premieres January 18. #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/B4iaR3UJwM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

Those behind Fyre Festival were hit with a number of lawsuits as well as fraud charges from the SEC. Earlier this year two attendees were granted $2.5 million each in compensatory and punitive damages while founder Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in a federal prison.

The ill-fated festival is the subject of another documentary as well. In April, Hulu picked up a documentary series that will reportedly include event footage, interviews with stranded fans and local Bahamians as well as leaked documents about the festival and its downfall.

Fyre debuts January 18th, 2019.