What's on TV: 'Below,' 'Roma' and 'Sabrina' holiday special

After dropping slew of holiday-related material last week including a new Neo Yokio flick, Netflix has its Sabrina special this week as well as Alfonso Cuarón's (Gravity) new movie Roma. For gamers, the long-awaited indie title Below is bringing its procedurally-generated levels to Xbox One and PC, while movie buffs can get Equalizer 2 and Evil Dead 2 on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Syfy is airing the last few episodes of its Nightflyers run, and Netflix has even more content coming including a new season of its Travelers series and Voltron. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Equalizer 2 (4K)
- Peppermint
- Evil Dead 2 (4K)
- Hang 'Em High (50th Anniversary Edition)
- Smallfoot
- A Beautiful Planet (4K)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns (Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4)
- Doom and Destiny (Xbox One, PS4)
- Sega Ages: Phantasy Star (Switch)
- Everspace (Switch)
- Below (Xbox One, PC)
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
- Borderlands 2 VR (PS VR)
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 (PS4)
- Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition (PS4)
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne (PS4, Xbox One)
- Prey: Typhon Hunter (PS VR)
Monday
- Arrow (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- CMA Country Christmas, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Vikings/Seahawks, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I. (fall finale)
- My Brilliant Friend (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
- No Sleep 'til Christmas, Freeform, 9 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- The Great Christmas Light Fight, ABC, 10 PM
- Bull (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night, NBC, 10 PM
- Nightflyers, Syfy, 10 PM
- Vice, HBO, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Vir Das:Losing It, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jeff Beck: Still on the Run, Showtime, 7:30 PM
- NCIS (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Supergirl (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- 30 for 30: 42 to 1, ESPN, 9 PM
- Black-ish (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- FBI (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together (fall finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Momentum Generation, HBO, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- Nightflyers, Syfy, 10 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, Tru TV, 10 PM
- The Devil Next Door, A&E, 10 PM
- The Rookie (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Munchies Guide to..., Viceland, 10 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn (season finale), BET, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Back Street Girls (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Out of Many, One, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas, YouTube Premium, 3 M
- Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Riverdale (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- American Housewife (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- All American (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- Modern Family (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- SEAL Team (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Vikings, History, 9 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
- Single Parents (fall finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Criminal Minds (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Agnostic Front: Godfathers of Hardcore, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
- South Park (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Wanted (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Superstore (fall finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Supernatural (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- Chargers/Chiefs, Fox, 8 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 8:30 PM
- The Great American Baking Show, ABC, 9 PM
- Legacies (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, NBC Sports Network, 9 PM
- Mom (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Nightflyers (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
- GG Allin: All in the Family, Showtime, 10 PM
Friday
- Roma, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Protector (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fuller House (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale, Netflix, 3 AM
- Travelers (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Fix (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Cuckoo (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- LOL: Last One Laughing (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (S8), Netflix, 3 AM
- Inside the Real Narcos (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Hymn of Death (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Sunderland till I Die (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice (season finale), HBO, 7:30 PM
- A Football Life: Thurman Thomas, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 8 PM
- The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, CW, 8 PM
- Speechless (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus: Morris Day and the Time, Cinemax, 10 PM
- This Week at the Comedy Cellar (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: Rocket League, TBS, 11 PM
- Room 104 (season finale), HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Memories of the Alhambra, Netflix, 3 AM
- Browns/Broncos, NFL Network, 8:20 PM
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean, HBO, 10 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Matt Damon / Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Springsteen on Broadway, Netflix, 3 AM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018, CW, 8 PM
- Hometown Christmas, Lifetime,8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- Eagles/Rams, NBC, 8:15 PM
- God Friended Me (fall finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 9 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Discontinued, CW, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Dirty John, Bravo, 10 PM
- Escape at Dannemora, Showtime, 10 PM
- Sally4ever, HBO, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]