What's on TV: 'Below,' 'Roma' and 'Sabrina' holiday special

After dropping slew of holiday-related material last week including a new Neo Yokio flick, Netflix has its Sabrina special this week as well as Alfonso Cuarón's (Gravity) new movie Roma. For gamers, the long-awaited indie title Below is bringing its procedurally-generated levels to Xbox One and PC, while movie buffs can get Equalizer 2 and Evil Dead 2 on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Syfy is airing the last few episodes of its Nightflyers run, and Netflix has even more content coming including a new season of its Travelers series and Voltron. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).