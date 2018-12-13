Netflix tests instant replays for specific scenes

In a statement, the company didn't say how long the test would last or how well it was going. It instead dialed back expectations, noting that it was "just looking to learn" and "may or may not roll it out more broadly."

There may be good reason to sit on the feature a while. Test participants have complained that the pop-ups undermine the viewing experience. Do you really want an overlay right in the middle of an important plot point? If Netflix can eliminate the distraction or make it optional, though, it might be ideal for replaying segments on a whim. The company theoretically has enough viewer data to know which moments resonate with subscribers, so it wouldn't have much trouble programming scene markers for its original productions.