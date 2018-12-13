Konami launches free-to-play version of soccer sim 'PES 2019'

In addition to MyClub, PES 2019 Lite also includes the ability to play offline exhibition matches and play through skill training exercises. A mode called PES League, which allows players to take part in 3v3 co-op matches and participate in time-limited tournaments, is also available for Lite players.

PES 2019 Lite continues Konami's tradition of offering up a version of the game to play for free in order to boost interest. The PES franchise has lost basically all of its luster and trails FIFA in popularity by unfathomable amounts. UK company Chart-Track reported sales of PES 2019 were down 42 percent compared to its predecessor. The franchise took a major blow this year when it lost the license to include Champions League content for future iterations of the game.