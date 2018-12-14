Facebook bug let apps access unposted photos for millions of users

"For example, if someone uploads a photo to Facebook but doesn't finish posting it -- maybe because they've lost reception or walked into a meeting -- we store a copy of that photo so the person has it when they come back to the app to complete their post," Engineering Director Tomer Bar explained in a post.

The bug affected as many as 6.8 million people across up to 1,500 apps, Facebook says, and it was active for 12 days before it was detected and fixed on September 25th. Companies are supposed to disclose data breaches within 72 hours under EU General Data Protection Regulation rules, though Facebook told TechCrunch it needed some time to investigate the bug's impact and prepare notifications for affected users in various languages. Still, the delay could land Facebook in hot water with EU regulators.

Next week, Facebook will give developers tools to figure out if the bug affected their app/apps, and help them delete any images they aren't supposed to have. If you were impacted, you should receive a notification, which will lead you to a Help Center article that will tell you which apps you use were affected by the bug. Though Facebook is working with developers to destroy their copies of images they shouldn't have, it's probably worth logging into those apps to check which of your photos are there.

It's another privacy setback for Facebook at a time when it can hardly afford the PR hit. The company is still trying to recover from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, for one thing. Just last week, some details emerged of Facebook's approach to handling user data. For instance, it granted some companies special access to people's personal information.