Switch-only 'Netflix for comics' launches December 17th

InkyPen is planning to support other platforms in the future, although it didn't name them.

This isn't going to compete with the likes of Comixology in terms of scale, but it's not currently aiming at people who insist on mainstream material. Also, the Switch debut helps it stand out from the pack. A 6.2-inch screen might not be as ideal for on-the-go reading as a typical mobile tablet, but InkyPen could appeal to kids who don't have another mobile device -- not to mention anyone who wants to read a few indie comics in between Smash Bros. sessions.