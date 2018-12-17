Hackers hit The Wall Street Journal in support of PewDiePie

Got the screenshot before it went dark tho pic.twitter.com/661Dy9hn7d — ғεηяιs (@TheDoorToLight) December 17, 2018

Last month, a hacker exploited thousands of printers around the world, forcing them to print messages that asked people to subscribe to PewDiePie's YouTube channel. This latest stunt appears to be a response to both The Wall Street Journal's 2017 article about the anti-Semitic language used by Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, as well as PewDiePie's ongoing battle with T-Series, another YouTube channel, for the most subscribers.

Kjellberg has been in the spotlight a number of times for using racist and anti-Semitic language. It led YouTube to cancel his original series and Disney Maker Studios to end a deal with him. Kjellberg was also suspended from Twitter in 2016 for making an ISIS joke. Last week, he came under fire again for promoting a channel known for racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic content.