Samsung adds QLED screens to its artsy Frame and Serif TVs

According to Samsung, the QLED (or quantum dot-infused LED) technology will make their screens brighter and give them deeper contrasts with darker blacks. That's because quantum dots give the screen the power to produce more saturated colors. It also enables a bigger color volume, allowing the TV to display a bigger range of tones on the screen -- an element HDR mode needs to be able to replicate the colors and brightness we actually see in real life.

In addition, Samsung is also growing its partnerships to give the Frame TV access to over 1,000 pieces of art that owners can display on its screen when they're not watching anything on it. As for Serif, it now has an ambient mode that displays images, news headlines and weather updates when the TV isn't on. Samsung will showcase both models at CES 2019.