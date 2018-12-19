T-Mobile reportedly pushes TV service rollout to 2019

Last December, T-Mobile CEO John Legere said that the company was going to "take the fight to Big Cable and Satellite TV on behalf of consumers everywhere," and announced that T-Mobile had acquired Layer3 TV to help make that happen. Then this November, plans for a set-top box surfaced through an FCC filing. "We're hard at work on our new home TV solution, and after launch, we'll continue to innovate and expand T-Mobile's entertainment solutions over time," the company told Variety at the time.

Whenever T-Mobile does unveil its TV service, it will join plenty of other options available to consumers, including services from Hulu, YouTube, Sling and others. We've reached out to T-Mobile for more information and we'll update this post if we hear more.