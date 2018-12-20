President poised to sign bill creating quantum computing initiative

The program is ultimately an attempt at technological oneupmanship. China and other countries are pursuing their own quantum computing research, and there's a concern that the US could fall behind if the government doesn't devote more attention to development. The added power could provide an economic edge in areas like health care and manufacturing. It might also be vital to national security, for that matter. Quantum computing could be useful for both defeating encryption and creating ultra-secure networks (just inspecting quantum data can ruin it), and beating rivals to the punch could both safeguard American intelligence data while making it possible to intercept others' communications.

Whether or not it's a cynical move, it's likely to be welcome by the scientific community. Quantum computers are still in their infancy -- while there's plenty of research underway, there's a lot more work to be done if they're going to play a significant role in American life.