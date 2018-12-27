Netflix drops the first trailer for 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

Netflix is time-traveling back to the eighties in the first trailer for its upcoming Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch. Fans have been piecing together clues from a teaser and now we're getting our first look at the flick. The official synopsis states the film is set in 1984 and follows "a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge." Directed by Black Mirror alum David Slade, the creepy film stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Poulter (The Revanant) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).