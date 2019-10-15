Latest in Gear

Watch Google's Pixel 4 event right here at 10AM ET

New smartphones, smart speakers and more are expected.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
Yes, it's finally time -- A month after the invitations went out, the next Made by Google event is upon us. You can watch the livestream here starting at 10AM Eastern in addition to following our liveblog. There's a lot expected at this event, and the Pixel 4 phones are really just the beginning of what's on tap. Many anticipate a more capable Nest Mini smart speaker, a Nest WiFi system with voice control beacons and a Pixelbook Go laptop. And that's not including new Google Assistant tricks or other developments. Google still tends to have a few surprises in store at these events even after all the leaks, so it's worth tuning in if you want to catch everything.

Follow all the latest news from Google’s Pixel 4 event here!

Source: Made by Google (YouTube)
