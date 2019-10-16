Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget
save
Save
share

Pixel 4 pre-orders at Amazon include a free $100 gift card

You could buy the accessories you need with that card.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

If you wanted to pre-order one of Google's Pixel 4 phones and haven't already, you might be in for a treat. Amazon is offering a $100 gift card to anyone who buys the Pixel 4 (starting at $799) or Pixel 4 XL (starting at $899) ahead of launch. You're not saving money on the Android flagship phone itself, but this could get you the case, wireless charger or other accessories you want for free -- the hidden costs of a new phone might go away. Google also offers $100 when you pre-order from its store, but this might be better if you'd rather have a wider range of accessories or want to buy something else entirely.

Source: Amazon (Pixel 4), (Pixel 4 XL)
In this article: amazon, android, engadgetdeals, gear, google, mobile, pixel 4, pixel 4 xl, pre-order, smartphone, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
The Morning After: Google finally reveals the Pixel 4

The Morning After: Google finally reveals the Pixel 4

View
Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' wearable rosary

Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' wearable rosary

View
The (Day)dream is over: Phone-based VR is well and truly dead

The (Day)dream is over: Phone-based VR is well and truly dead

View
There's now a Harry Potter subscription service

There's now a Harry Potter subscription service

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr