The Morning After: 'The Mandalorian' is coming back next fall

What's the deal with high-profile streamers leaving Twitch? Is VR finally going to go mainstream now that a Half-Life game is on the way? What's next for the streaming wars? And when did tech CEOs lose their luster?

To commemorate the start of the twenties, next week we'll highlight the tech that has defined the past ten years, and also compare the gaming landscape of 2009 with that of 2019.

Ultraportable luxury made affordable.HP Spectre x360 13-inch review

The latest iteration of HP's Spectre x360 is stylish and powerful, with Intel's 10th gen Core CPU providing enough oomph for 60fps Overwatch gaming in 720p. It's smaller and lighter than last year's version, and even beats out the MacBook Air on the scale while still feeling like a solid, well-built machine. With an i7 CPU, 512GB of storage and 8GB RAM the price of our review unit is $1,200, which also compares well with competition like Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1.

Congress asked the FAA to issue new regulations or guidance.The FAA wants to track all drones flying in the US

According to a rule proposed by the FAA, UAVs would be required to broadcast their location and identification info directly from the unmanned aircraft and to transmit the same information to the FAA's location tracking system via internet connection. If it goes into effect, most larger drones would need to be compliant within three years.

This is the way.'The Mandalorian' season two will arrive next fall

Within hours of Disney+ posting a finale episode for season one of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau tweeted confirmation that season two is slated to arrive in fall 2020. The show has become an early flagship series for the Disney streaming service, and more episodes can't come soon enough.

The final episode didn't show a single line of code.Techno-thriller 'Mr. Robot' ends on a mind-melting high

After four seasons, the finale of Sam Esmail's groundbreaking show made clear it was about a lot more than just authentically presented hacking.

