GE adds color lightbulbs to its Made for Google range

GE unveiled its first Made-for-Google lightbulbs in October last year. Now, it's expanding the range to include full-color LEDs, accessories and smart wall switches, which, like the previous bulb release, can be used without an extra hub and controlled via a single app.
The full color LEDS offer millions of color options, plus tunable whites, which can be controlled by voice, an app or through custom routines and schedules. GE is also introducing C by GE smart switches, which essentially makes any bulb a smart bulb without any additional kit. Turn bulbs on and off, dim them and control them even when you're away from home using voice, app or even movement, thanks to a new motion sensor that detects movement and ambient light. The company is also releasing a smart wall plug that gives voice and app control to everything from table lamps to Christmas trees.