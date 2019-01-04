'Hitman: Absolution' and 'Blood Money' remasters arrive January 11th

Following the success of Hitman and Hitman 2, Warner Bros. and IO Interactive are looking to strike while enthusiasm is high by releasing a remastered collection of older games in the series. The Hitman HD Enhanced Collection includes Hitman: Absolution and Hitman: Blood Money, and it will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on January 11th for $60. There's no word as yet on a PC release date, however.