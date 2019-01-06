AMD's latest laptop CPUs include its first chips for Chromebooks

The first systems to use these CPUs have already been announced. The mid-size HP Chromebook 14 and 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook 315 both mate AMD's new hardware with up to 1080p touchscreens and, more importantly low prices -- both will start at $269, which makes them competitive with Intel-based machines.

The rest of AMD's roster focuses on the higher end. It's launching second-generation Ryzen mobile processors that combine a relatively efficient 12nm design with built-in Vega-based graphics to deliver some visual oomph. They can beat Intel's laptop chips in the right circumstances, according to AMD. The 2.1GHz, quad-core Ryzen 5 3500U is up to 14 percent faster in loading websites than a comparable Core i5, while the 2.3GHz Ryzen 7 3700U is up to 29 percent faster at media editing than its Core i7 counterpart.

The new line ranges from a dual-core 2.6GHz Ryzen 3 3200U all the way up to the 35W, 2.3GHz quad-core Ryzen 7 3750H. They're making their debut in ASUS' similarly new TUF Gaming-branded FX505DY and FX705DY machines, both of which use the 2.1GHz Ryzen 5 3550H and pair the integrated video with dedicated Radeon RX 560X graphics. They ship in the first quarter of 2019 for an unspecified price.