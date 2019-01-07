Humble now sells Nintendo Switch and 3DS games

If you regularly turn to the Humble Store for new games, you'll be glad to hear you can get your Nintendo fix there as well. As of January 7th, Humble is offering Switch and 3DS games -- the first time any console games have been available through the site. You'll have to be a US customer, but you can choose from a selection of first-party titles that include big-name releases like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee. You can also pick up 3- and 12-month Switch Online memberships if you're jonesing to compete on the internet.