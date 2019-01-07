Schlage's WiFi deadbolt lock can open the door for Amazon couriers

There's logically support for Alexa voice control, and you can add an Amazon Cloud Cam to a Key Smart Lock Kit if you'd like to keep a closer watch on deliveries.

We're still waiting on pricing and availability as we write this. So long as it's not priced wildly above the $199 Connect, though, it might be the lock to get if you thrive on Amazon services and hate the thought of using a bridge just to fulfill your deadbolt's potential.