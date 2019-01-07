Show More Results

TCL announces its first sets of headphones

The brand is expanding beyond home theater gear.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
17m ago in Wearables
TCL is expanding beyond TVs, soundbars and phones by moving into the headphone market. The company announced four lines of cans at CES, ranging from in-ear to over-ear styles. They're targeted towards different groups of consumers: social butterflies (SOCL), urban users (MTRO), sports enthusiasts (ACTV) and fans of luxury products (ELIT).

The headphones will arrive over the next few months, with the wired in-ear and earbud models dropping February 1, and the top-end ELIT headphones hitting retailers by summer. TCL is entering a crowded market, though given its reputation and growing name value, there's every chance it could make a dent in its new territory.

