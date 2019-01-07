Tile partners with chip makers to bring stuff-finding power to everything

BLE chip makers involved in the deal include the likes of Qualcomm, Dialog, Silicon Labs, Cypress and Toshiba, all of which will be able to integrate Tile technology onto their chips during production, allowing manufacturers to enable their products with Tile from the get-go. As Tile CEO CJ Prober says, "With over 20 billion BLE devices forecasted to ship in the next four years, 'Find with Tile' will soon be a key everyday feature in consumer products."

Additionally, Tile has announced that its technology is being introduced into a number of new products, including posture-training wearable Upright Go, and releases from audio manufacturers Sennheiser, Sol Republic, Plantronics and Anker, all of which are expected this year. The days of losing stuff could well and truly be numbered, then.