Google Assistant is coming to Dish's Hopper receivers

While we haven't seen exactly how Dish plans to integrate the Assistant into its receivers, the company does say that it'll provide visual feedback as well as audio responses, which means you can do things like have it show your Google Photos on your TV. You can also ask for things like news and weather which will show on your TV, and your connected smart home devices will work with the Hopper as well -- assuming they are compatible with Google Assistant, of course. (Chances are better than ever that those devices will work with Google, in case you were wondering.)

The one friction point we see here is that Google Assistant isn't used to actually control your TV. For that, Dish says you can use its own voice service that's been built into its remotes for a while now. Since the Google Assistant is being added to an existing product, we can understand why this is the case, but it's still a bit awkward to have to jump between two different voice platforms. Despite that weirdness, it's still a solid free update for Dish Hopper owners, although neither Dish nor Google have said yet when it'll arrive.

Somewhat ironically, Dish has worked with the Google Assistant for months now, just in a slightly different fashion. Starting in June, you could talk to your Dish receiver with the Google Assistant via a Home speaker or the Assistant app on an Android phone or iPhone.