What's next for HP's PCs?

Alex Cho, HP's president of personal systems, chats with us at CES.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
46m ago in Personal Computing
It's been a busy CES for HP, after debuting a gorgeous 65-inch gaming TV, the AMOLED-equipped Spectre x360 and the Omen 15 with a 240 Hz display. And that's coming after a year where the company introduced the world's first leather, the Spectre Folio. To help break down all of its recent news, and to figure out where HP and the PC industry is headed, I sat down with the company's president of personal systems, Alex Cho, to chat on the Engadget stage. We discussed how HP thinks about design, what he's expecting from the next generation of computing and more.

