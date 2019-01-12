NVIDIA's new lab aims to develop robotic breakthroughs

NVIDIA is hoping that the lab can give rise to the next-generation of robots that can work with humans in open-ended environments not designed specifically for them. In fact, one of its main projects right now is a kitchen helper machine, which is powered by NVIDIA's Jetson platform and Titan GPUs and can function in an actual kitchen.

This "kitchen manipulator" relies on deep learning to detect and track specific objects based on its own simulation -- it doesn't need a map of the place beforehand and can quickly adapt to changes in its surroundings. It can even open and close doors and drawers to get objects and tools. Due to the ever changing nature of a kitchen, Fox sees it as the ideal location for testing. A robot that can deal with a dozen littered pans, spatulas and ingredients will likely be able to navigate other complex environments, after all.